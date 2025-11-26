Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Bondada E&E, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering (BEL), has been officially accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its Laboratory Unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The Laboratory Unit of Bondada E&E has been thoroughly assessed and accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories for its facilities at Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, in the field of Testing

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

