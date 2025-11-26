Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Jayant Infratech hit the upper circuit of 5% to Rs 77.43 after the company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.

The scope of the work includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for up-gradation of existing 1x25 KV electric traction system into 2x25 KV electric traction system. The value of the contract is Rs 161,68,31,043.98 (inclusive of all duties and taxes) and is expected to be completed by 27 January 2027.

The company said that it expects to contribute significantly to the revenue and operational growth.

The companys current market capitlisation stands at Rs 78.64 crore.

 

Jayant Infratech specializes in the design, supply, and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment, playing a vital role in the electrification of new and existing railway lines.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 59.86% to Rs 4.54 crore despite 0.94% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 54.62 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions wins order of Rs 580 cr from Dangote Industries

Zydus Life rises after inking exclusive licensing deal with RK Pharma for US oncology product

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

