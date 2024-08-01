Business Standard
Bajaj Auto total sales jumps 11% YoY in July'24

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Bajaj Auto reported 11% increase in total auto sales to 3,54,169 units in July 2024 as against 3,19,747 units in July 2023.
While the companys domestic sales jumped 18% to 2,10,997 units, exports rose by 2% to 1,43,172 units in July 2024 over July 2023.
Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,97,541 units (up 11% YoY) and 56,628 units (up 11% YoY), respectively.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
The auto majors standalone net profit jumped 19.43% to Rs 1,988.34 crore on 15.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,928.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 9,728 on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

