Bajaj Auto total sales jumps 11% YoY in July'24

Bajaj Auto reported 11% increase in total auto sales to 3,54,169 units in July 2024 as against 3,19,747 units in July 2023.

While the companys domestic sales jumped 18% to 2,10,997 units, exports rose by 2% to 1,43,172 units in July 2024 over July 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,97,541 units (up 11% YoY) and 56,628 units (up 11% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit jumped 19.43% to Rs 1,988.34 crore on 15.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,928.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.