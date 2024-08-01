Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Energy index rising 129.49 points or 0.94% at 13901.3 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 8%), Oil India Ltd (up 5.17%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.7%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.65%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.23%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.23%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.85%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 0.66%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.65%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.26%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.96%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 225.86 or 0.41% at 55558.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 53.08 points or 0.32% at 16758.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.39% at 25049.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.92 points or 0.37% at 82045.26.

On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

