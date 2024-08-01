Business Standard
Utilties stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 67.07 points or 1.01% at 6729.98 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.79%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.06%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.82%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 1.53%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.49%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.35%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.25%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.06%).
On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 2.82%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.59%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.35%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 225.86 or 0.41% at 55558.1.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 53.08 points or 0.32% at 16758.5.
The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.39% at 25049.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.92 points or 0.37% at 82045.26.
On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

