Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 720.15 points or 2.2% at 33491.21 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 2.7%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.63%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.09%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.48%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.34%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.04%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.67%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 225.86 or 0.41% at 55558.1.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 53.08 points or 0.32% at 16758.5.
The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.39% at 25049.
The BSE Sensex index was up 303.92 points or 0.37% at 82045.26.
On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
