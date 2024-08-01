Infosys Ltd Slips 0.7%

Infosys Ltd has added 14.44% over last one month compared to 8.85% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX
Infosys Ltd fell 0.7% today to trade at Rs 1855. The BSE Teck index is down 0.27% to quote at 19037.37. The index is up 8.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 0.19% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 0.12% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 39.34 % over last one year compared to the 24.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Infosys Ltd has added 14.44% over last one month compared to 8.85% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38207 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1903 on 29 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1348.1 on 03 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content