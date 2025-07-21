Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care gains 2.54% to Rs 246.50 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 24 July 2025.

As on March 2025, the company's total promoter holding stood at 40.95%.

Bajaj Consumer Care is engaged in the business of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It has presence in both domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit declined 12.93% to Rs 30.98 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 246.73 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

