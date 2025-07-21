Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

CMS Info Systems has evolved from a pure-play cash logistics company into a broader business services institution. It is the only global company to have expanded to an integrated end-to-end platform that combines its extensive nationwide network, technology-driven solutions, and deep domain expertise.

The company's new brand promise, Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities, reflects this shift from a facilitator of commerce to an enabler of innovation and transformation. India's banking and retail sectors are key drivers of economic growth, but face challenges in managing payments, automation, and working capital efficiently. CMS addresses these needs by delivering operational excellence through its platform, combining an extensive nationwide network, technology-driven innovation, and deep domain expertise.

 

Rajiv Kaul, Exec Vice Chairman & CEO, CMS Info Systems, commented, With Managed Services & Technology Solutions now contributing 40% of our overall revenue, it was imperative to review our brand and positioning. We retained the CMS brand name due to its strong recognition, trust, and respect amongst our customers. However, we have redefined our brand promise to 'Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities.' It is bold, forward-looking, and highlights how the CMS platform enables our customers for growth.

Aarti Drugs rises after Q1 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 54 cr

PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

Euro speculative net longs climb further

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

