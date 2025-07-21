Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark index rise 0.72%

Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark index rise 0.72%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian shares rose broadly in thin trade on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

Investors watched the latest trade developments, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying he was confident the U.S. and the EU could reach a trade deal before August 1.

U.S. stock futures edged higher ahead of key earnings reports from major tech companies, with Tesla and Google parent Alphabet set to unveil their earnings results on Wednesday, followed by Intel on Thursday.

Investors also looked ahead to a busy week of U.S. housing market data and comments from central bankers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a banking conference, as Trump piles pressure on him over rates and renovations at the U.S. central bank's headquarters.

 

Gold prices rose on a weakening dollar as investors debated the Federal Reserve's next move and U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that a 10 percent tariff would be imposed on any BRICS nation actively working to bypass the dollar in international trade.

Oil prices were marginally lower in Asian trade as investors weighed the prospect of increased supply from OPEC+ against new sanctions on Russia.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.72 percent to 3,559.79 as the People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0 percent and 5-year LPR at 3.5 percent, as expected.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sona BLW gains as it enters China through JV with Jinnaite Machinery

Sona BLW gains as it enters China through JV with Jinnaite Machinery

CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark, buoyed by robust banking results

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark, buoyed by robust banking results

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.62%

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon