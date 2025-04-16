Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Electricals announces collaboration with SEAK

Bajaj Electricals announces collaboration with SEAK

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

For use of lighting control products in tunnel projects in India

Bajaj Electricals has entered into an agreement with SEAK s.r.o., a company incorporated and registered under the laws of the Slovak Republic, and engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing lighting control electronics and software.

This Agreement establishes an exclusive collaboration between the Parties, whereby, inter alia, SEAK will manufacture and supply lighting control products developed using its proprietary power line control technology (including software and integrated solutions), which will be used by the Company for resale, as well as for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of tunnel lighting projects in India (Territory). Where mutually agreed, the Parties may also engage with each other for the supply of products/services in other countries on a project-by-project basis, on such terms and conditions as mutually agreed between the Parties.

 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

