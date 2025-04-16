Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
realme partners with Optiemus Electronics

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

To manufacture next-generation AIoT products in India

realme has partnered with Optiemus Electronics (OEL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom) to manufacture its next-generation AIoT products in India, in a significant step towards strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

As part of its long-term vision to strengthen domestic manufacturing, realme aims to produce all of its AIoT product portfolio in India, including earphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Beginning this year, key products such as the realme Buds T200 series, realme Buds Wireless series, and realme Buds Air series will start rolling off local production lines.

 

In parallel, realme is also accelerating efforts to source a majority of critical components, such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanics, cables, and chargers, from within India. Beyond addressing the growing needs of Indian consumers, realme is also evaluating opportunities to export Made-in-India AIoT products to global markets, establishing India not just as a manufacturing base but as a global hub for innovation and production.

Together, realme and OEL target to manufacture 5 million AIoT devices annually while generating over 2,000 new employment opportunities in India. This partnership will also contribute to the creation of a stronger local supply chain and skilled workforce to support high-volume and high-quality production.

The collaboration has already taken off with the commencement of production for the realme Buds T200 Litean advanced earbud that delivers crystal-clear calling via Dual Mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation, powered by DNN voice recognition technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

