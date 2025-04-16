Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JTL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Raj Television Network Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and Industrial Investment Trust Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2025.

JTL Industries Ltd tumbled 18.41% to Rs 66 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77229 shares in the past one month.

 

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 58.32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26183 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 112.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14299 shares in the past one month.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd corrected 9.32% to Rs 577. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd fell 8.21% to Rs 208. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9063 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

