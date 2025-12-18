Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Pajson Agro India traded at Rs 130.20 on the BSE, a premium of 10.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 118.

The scrip was listed at Rs 124, a 5.08% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 130.20 and a low of Rs 120.05. About 27.59 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Pajson Agro India's IPO was subscribed 6.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 December 2025 and it closed on 15 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 63,09,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 62.47% from 85% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh and General corporate purposes.

Also Read

Genesys International Corporation share

Genesys zooms 13% on unveiling India's first ADAS-ready HD road maps

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume for 14th day in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

stock market LIVE

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 25,850; AMCs advance; Auto index down 1%

Amber Enterprises share price

Amber Enterprises target price cut at JM Financial; check outlook, target

Donald Trump, Trump

Can Trump run for a third term? US lawyer outlines possible paths

Ahead of the IPO, Pajson Agro on 10 December 2025, raised Rs 20.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.72 lakh shares at Rs 118 each to 12 anchor investors.

Pajson Agro is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into cashew kernels, supplying them to both domestic and international markets. Its product portfolio primarily comprises various grades of cashew nuts, which are processed and packaged in bulk as well as in consumer-oriented retail packs. Additionally, it markets select dry fruits under its white-label brand Royal Mewa through a combination of e-commerce platforms and offline distribution channels. The company operates through a multi-channel sales and distribution structure comprising four key verticals: wholesale mandis, institutional sales, exports, and its B2C brand, Royal Mewa. As of 31 July 2025, the company employed 465 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 118.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.20 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for import and sale of Datverzo in India

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for import and sale of Datverzo in India

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon