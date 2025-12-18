Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's pharmaceutical market expected to double to approximately $130 billion by 2030

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Indias domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around USD 60 billion and is expected to double to approximately USD 130 billion by 2030, reflecting the sectors scale, depth, and innovation potential, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated. Indias pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in 202425, registering a growth of 9.4 percent over the previous year, supported by a strong manufacturing base and expanding global outreach. The Commerce Secretary underlined that India is today the worlds third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and fourteenth by value, with more than 3,000 companies, 10,500 manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic areas. Indian medicines reach over 200 markets worldwide, with more than 60 percent of exports going to stringent regulatory destinations. The United States accounts for about 34 percent, while Europe accounts for around 19 percent of Indias pharmaceutical exports.

BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for import and sale of Datverzo in India

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

