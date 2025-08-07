Bajaj Electricals Q1 PAT tumbles 97% YoY

Bajaj Electricals reported a sharp 96.76% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.91 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 28.11 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations declined 8.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,059.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 8.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down 76.67% from Rs 38.29 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 6.68 crore during the quarter.
Segment-wise, revenue from Consumer Products (CP) stood at Rs 807 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a de-growth of 10.84% from Rs 905.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from Lighting Solutions (LS) rose 3.13% to Rs 257.59 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 249.75 crore in Q1 FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has designated Milind Korgaonkar, the existing Chief Information Officer, as senior management personnel of the company.
Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).
Shares of Bajaj Electricals advanced 3.28% to Rs 615.85 on the BSE.
