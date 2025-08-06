Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

With effect from 27 August 2025

Thyrocare Technologies announced that as part of the ongoing leadership development across the group, the company has received an intimation dated 06 August 2025from API Holdings (API), the ultimate holding company of Thyrocare, stating that the Board of Directors of API has approved the appointment of Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare, with the additional responsibility of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of API, with effect from 27 August 2025.

Prior to this, Guha was serving as President - Operations at API and KMP, focusing on driving synergies across API and its group companies.

 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

