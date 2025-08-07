Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Chandausi. This managed hotel is the 8th property of the group in Uttar Pradesh.

The fresh and vibrant hotel with 61 rooms and suites will open in two phases. As part of Phase I, 31 well-appointed rooms have opened today, along with Citrus Caf a multi-cuisine restaurant, and expansive banquet spaces. The remaining 30 rooms and suites, along with the Republic of Noodles Pan-Asian restaurant, Pool Bar & Grill, a fitness center, a swimming pool and the remaining banquet spaces, will open soon thereafter as part of Phase II.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Vishvapreet Singh Cheema said, We are pleased to announce the furthering of our footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of new property in Chandausi. This aligns with our vision of establishing a presence across India in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain in the country.

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

