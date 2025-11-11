Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost 0.05% over last one month compared to 2.21% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 5.74% today to trade at Rs 1023.15. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.01% to quote at 13030.98. The index is up 2.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Finserv Ltd decreased 3.89% and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd lost 3.14% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost 0.05% over last one month compared to 2.21% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1102.45 on 23 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 645.31 on 21 Nov 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 1.68%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 1.68%

Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

ABD Maestro launches RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka

ABD Maestro launches RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.97% in the September 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon