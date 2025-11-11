Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 1.68%

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 6.97% over last one month compared to 3.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 1.68% today to trade at Rs 9.67. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.73% to quote at 3054.86. The index is up 3.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 0.97% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 7.43 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 6.97% over last one month compared to 3.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 827.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 10.57 on 27 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on 14 Aug 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

