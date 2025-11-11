Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

Reliance Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, received the Letter of Award (LOA) on 10 November 2025 and has emerged as the largest winner in the first-of-its-kind 1500 MW / 6000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) ISTS tender issued by SJVN, a leading Navratna enterprise.
Reliance NU Energies secured a capacity of 750 MW / 3,000 MWh, representing the largest single share of allocation under the tender.
The landmark FDRE tender marks a major step towards enabling round-the-clock renewable power supply through hybrid and storage-based energy solutions. The online auction witnessed strong industry participation, being oversubscribed 3.3 times, with 14 bidders qualifying for the reverse online auction process.
With this milestone, the Reliance Group has consolidated its position as India's largest player in the Solar + BESS segment, with a cumulative portfolio exceeding 4 GWp of solar and 6.5 GWh of BESS across 4 tenders, under development and implementation. This achievement, accomplished in just 10 months, highlights the Group's rapid execution capabilities and its commitment to India's energy transition and decarbonization goals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content