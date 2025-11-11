Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABD Maestro launches RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka

ABD Maestro launches RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), today announced launch of its homegrown RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka.

Conceptualized by cultural catalyst Ranveer Singh, who also serves as the Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro, RANGEELA embodies the vision to craft a spirit that celebrates the country's vibrant colours and deep emotions. With its smooth, versatile character and distinct sensibility, RANGEELA is set to redefine how contemporary India experiences vodka.

With rapid premiumisation, India's vodka category is increasingly gaining prominence with young adult driving the growth. Exposure to international trends and the boom in cocktail culture makes RANGEELA poised to build quickly.

 

Commenting on the launch, Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder and Creative Partner, ABD Maestro, says, With RANGEELA Vodka, we are bringing something that celebrates the spirit of all of us. The universe of the brand is colourful, energetic and vibrant. We are creative, confident, and expressive. It's for the ones who live life to the fullest and are unafraid to be seen, heard, and celebrated. RANGEELA is born out of this very spirit.

RANGEELA has debuted in Maharashtra at an MRP of Rs. 2,400/- for 750ML - with Goa, West Bengal and markets of North India to follow in quick succession.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.97% in the September 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon