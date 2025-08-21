Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv rose 1.02% to Rs 1,977.40 after a foreign broker initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,420, citing strong earnings visibility and limited threat from Jio Financial.

The brokerage expects Bajaj Finserv's core earnings to grow at 22% CAGR over FY25-28, led by strong growth at Bajaj Finance, improving profitability in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC), and upside from new ventures in mutual funds, healthcare, and tech.

The company holds 51% in Bajaj Finance, and 74% each in BAGIC and BALIC.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It serves millions of customers by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family and income protection in the form of life and health insurance, and retirement and savings solutions.

 

Bajaj Finserv reported consolidated net profit jumped 26.60% to Rs 5,329.17 crore on 12.61% increase in total income to Rs 35,451.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

