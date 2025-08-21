Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a speech that regulatory policy in the financial sector must strike an optimal balance between the critical need for stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency, and competition. While it is necessary to minimise systemic risks and protect consumers, it should not discourage creativity, innovation, or healthy market dynamics. On the other hand, an overemphasis on innovation and competition - without adequate safeguards - can lead to financial instability, resource misallocation, and ultimately loss of confidence in the system. Finding this right balance is particularly important for India, given the immense size and heterogeneity of economy, growing aspirations, and substantial investment needs to sustain high growth and development. The regulators must consistently strive to achieve this equilibrium.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares gain

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares gain

Ujaas Energy's board to mull bonus issue on 26 August

Ujaas Energy's board to mull bonus issue on 26 August

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon