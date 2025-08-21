Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 16.55% to Rs 46.42 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 10.23% to Rs 363.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86164 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 632.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88615 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trim gains; Sebi may revise F&O expiry tenure; FMCG, media slide

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: India must do more to ease infra bottlenecks, says Praveer Sinha

Ultratech cements

India Cements up 6%, hits new high as UltraTech to sell 6.49% stake via OFS

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajasthan is goldmine of opportunities for growth: Rathore at BS Samridhhi

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Tuhin Kant

Sebi plans to raise tenure, maturity for equity derivatives: Tuhin Pandey

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7188 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd spurt 5.99% to Rs 2026.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13348 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares gain

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon