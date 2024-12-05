Business Standard
Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1630.7, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.1% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 17.3% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1630.7, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has dropped around 6.75% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24562.6, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1633.15, up 0.1% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 4.1% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 17.3% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 167.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

