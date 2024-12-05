Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd soars 0.27%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd soars 0.27%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1865.2, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.58% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.28% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1865.2, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 6.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53266.9, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 258.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1867.75, up 0.31% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 14.58% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.28% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bajaj Auto showroom

Price cuts for 2 bike portfolios will have nominal impact: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto skids 3% after dismissing price cut claims on Freedom & Pulsar

Prime Minister Michel Barnier

France's oldest prime minister serves shortest term: What happened?

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, Financial, FMCG stocks drive Sensex 500 pts higher to 81,450; Nifty at 24,600

Naresh Balyan

LIVE news: Court asks precedent for transferring MLA Balyan's case to special MP/MLA court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon