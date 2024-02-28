Bajaj Healthcare enters into CDMO agreement for 15 APIs

Under this agreement, BHL will undertake the development and supply of these molecules, which will be exclusively manufactured for its clientele. These APIs encompass a diverse range of compounds, including off-patent generics and molecules soon to be off-patent. The CDMO agreement will be executed through its in-house R&D and manufacturing capacities at Savli Vadodara, Gujarat.

Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) announced that it has entered into a definitive CDMO agreement with esteemed UK/EU based customers for the supply of 15 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs).