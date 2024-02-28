RateGain partners with FLYR

RateGain Travel Technologies today announced a global partnership with FLYR, an AI-powered travel technology provider. The partnership brings together RateGain's channel management and distribution solutions with FLYR's AI-powered Revenue Optimization System (RMS) to help hotels improve their revenue.

This partnership will provide hotels on Flyr with a holistic, integrated system they need without having to log on to multiple or disparate platforms thereby increasing operational efficiency and reducing operational costs, while providing accurate and rich insights.

Commercial teams will be able to easily access real-time market data, shop at competitors' member rates and multiple points of sale including mobile apps and brand.com, and monitor rate parity - all within the Revenue Management Systems platform itself.

The collaboration extends further with the integration of RateGain's Navigator, a rate insights platform. Navigator enriches the user experience with features such as cluster views, identiϐication of high-demand dates, and machine learning capabilities to address data sufϐiciency issues. Empowering hoteliers with actionable insights derived from comprehensive parameters including demand trends, competitive rates, and rate parity, Navigator meets the evolving needs of the industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News