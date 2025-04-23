Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 53.85% to Rs 586.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.94% to Rs 2162.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1731.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 9528.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7579.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2498.671986.56 26 9528.167579.35 26 OPM %91.3289.48 -92.2690.95 - PBDT730.84498.42 47 2811.382200.92 28 PBT719.75488.22 47 2770.232161.32 28 NP586.68381.34 54 2162.901731.22 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content