Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 153.50 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 19.91% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.88% to Rs 84.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 584.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.50173.89 -12 584.79550.96 6 OPM %15.7514.91 -15.7514.41 - PBDT29.2835.71 -18 100.3591.50 10 PBT23.2530.93 -25 85.4179.61 7 NP18.0622.55 -20 84.3359.02 43
