Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 94.36% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.84% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 108.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.8323.41 19 108.2881.17 33 OPM %9.2725.89 -12.1222.87 - PBDT2.876.47 -56 14.8719.52 -24 PBT1.825.67 -68 10.9716.31 -33 NP0.8815.60 -94 10.4749.48 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

Sensex slips 239 pts, Nifty ends below 24,800; ITC drops over 3%

Sensex slips 239 pts, Nifty ends below 24,800; ITC drops over 3%

IIP grows at eight month low of 2.7% on year in Apr-25

IIP grows at eight month low of 2.7% on year in Apr-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon