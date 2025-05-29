Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 27.83 croreNet profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 94.36% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.84% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 108.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.8323.41 19 108.2881.17 33 OPM %9.2725.89 -12.1222.87 - PBDT2.876.47 -56 14.8719.52 -24 PBT1.825.67 -68 10.9716.31 -33 NP0.8815.60 -94 10.4749.48 -79
