Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 20.27% to Rs 202.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 2179.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2126.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.02% to Rs 697.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 8281.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7681.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2179.692126.21 3 8281.937681.83 8 OPM %14.5214.16 -13.1814.62 - PBDT329.96315.85 4 1148.121187.59 -3 PBT278.71269.39 3 952.751021.93 -7 NP202.41253.86 -20 697.24810.90 -14

Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

Sensex slips 239 pts, Nifty ends below 24,800; ITC drops over 3%

IIP grows at eight month low of 2.7% on year in Apr-25

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO subscribed 4.50x

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscribed 2.09x

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

