Balaji Amines standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 24.72% to Rs 171.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 1337.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1726.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 65.92% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 347.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.367.17347.011337.841726.2824.2115.9618.4319.0994.0658.83265.26336.6384.7151.00231.61305.3762.6037.73171.30227.54