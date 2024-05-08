Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Balaji Amines standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore
Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 65.92% to Rs 62.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 367.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 347.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.72% to Rs 171.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 1337.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1726.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales367.17347.01 6 1337.841726.28 -23 OPM %24.2115.96 -18.4319.09 - PBDT94.0658.83 60 265.26336.63 -21 PBT84.7151.00 66 231.61305.37 -24 NP62.6037.73 66 171.30227.54 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 26.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Amines &amp; Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 100.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji resigns following rejection of bail plea

Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 74.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 983.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 32.08% in the March 2024 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon