Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 983.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 178.97% to Rs 14.59 crore
Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 983.59% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.97% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 208.60% to Rs 42.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.23% to Rs 54.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.595.23 179 54.3329.49 84 OPM %83.1452.77 -79.5165.41 - PBDT18.002.06 774 55.7819.16 191 PBT17.901.94 823 55.4218.68 197 NP13.871.28 984 42.6813.83 209
