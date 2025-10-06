Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Balaji Telefilms and Eloelo Group's Story TV, the pioneering micro drama platform with over 1 crore users has joined hands to revolutionize short-form storytelling. This strategic partnership will bring original, mobile-first micro dramas rooted in rich Indian narratives. The partnership will roll out a slate of new titles across genres, languages, and themes, featuring leading talent and innovative concepts never seen in the micro drama format.

The partnership will roll out a slate of new titles across genres, languages, and themes, featuring leading talent and innovative concepts never before seen in the micro drama format.

Our alliance with Story TV is a game-changer, setting the stage for powerful, fresh storytelling that's fearless and fast-paced says Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

CARE Ratings assigns 'A-' rating to credit facilities of Prostarm Info Systems

CARE Ratings assigns 'A-' rating to credit facilities of Prostarm Info Systems

HDFC Bank rises after reporting 9% growth in advances; 15% increase in deposits in Q2

HDFC Bank rises after reporting 9% growth in advances; 15% increase in deposits in Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon