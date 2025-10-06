Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Shilpa Medicare has at its meeting held today 06 October 2025, accorded approval for the allotment of 9,77,90,908 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e., one new bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every one existing equity share of Re 1 each) to the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, i.e., 03 October 2025.

Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 19,55,81,816 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

CARE Ratings assigns 'A-' rating to credit facilities of Prostarm Info Systems

CARE Ratings assigns 'A-' rating to credit facilities of Prostarm Info Systems

HDFC Bank rises after reporting 9% growth in advances; 15% increase in deposits in Q2

HDFC Bank rises after reporting 9% growth in advances; 15% increase in deposits in Q2

Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon