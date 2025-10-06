Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

AGI Infra announced the launch of a new group housing residential project named "Prestige by AGI", which is situated at Village Pholriwal, Jalandhar, Punjab.

The project will feature six residential towers, each comprising 29 floors, for a total of 713 units with all modern amenities. The units are primarily 3 BHK flats (701 units), along with 12, 2 BHK flats. Bookings for the project have commenced today, 06 October 2025.

AGI Infra is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects in the state of Punjab. The company has delivered around 87.34 lakh square feet (lsf) of residential and commercial real estate space over the last two decades.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.86% to Rs 20.01 crore on a 26.13% increase in revenue to Rs 91.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 1395.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

