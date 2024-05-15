Business Standard
Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 30.21% to Rs 161.17 crore
Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 85.56% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.21% to Rs 161.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.74% to Rs 93.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.40% to Rs 559.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales161.17123.78 30 559.86326.64 71 OPM %21.3416.70 -21.2815.24 - PBDT35.2417.70 99 115.9051.89 123 PBT34.6117.27 100 113.8450.57 125 NP28.2815.24 86 93.6738.91 141
First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

