Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 164.61% to Rs 102.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 41.51% to Rs 45.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.81% to Rs 314.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 164.61% to Rs 102.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.102.3038.66314.00186.0114.563.1017.6725.3219.962.8382.2452.6514.14-0.4861.0740.8010.33-5.4245.2731.99