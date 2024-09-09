Business Standard
Bandhan Bank launches GST collection services

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Bandhan Bank today announced that it has launched the facility to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST), through the online and offline modes from its customers as well as non-customers. Paying GST has just become easier for the customers of the Bank and other tax payers.
Under this authorization, Bandhan Bank customers and others can pay their Goods and Services Tax in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank's Retail Internet Banking, and Corporate Internet Banking platforms. They can also pay the tax at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

