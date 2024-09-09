Bandhan Bank launches GST collection services

Under this authorization, Bandhan Bank customers and others can pay their Goods and Services Tax in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank's Retail Internet Banking, and Corporate Internet Banking platforms. They can also pay the tax at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.

