Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corp gains as board to mull fund raising on Sep 12

Minda Corp gains as board to mull fund raising on Sep 12

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Minda Corporation rose 1.36% to Rs 557.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 September 2024 to consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity based instruments.
The funds would be raised by issuance of equity shares or any other equity based instruments includes preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, rights issue or any other permissible mode or any combination.
Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan India presence and significant international footprint. It is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The companys consolidated net profit surged 42% to Rs 64.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 45.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11% YoY to 1,192.39 crore for the quarter eneded 30 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Saturn

Saturn's rings set to 'disappear' for briefly in March 2025: Explained

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance plans to raise $1 bn from overseas; shares hit a life high

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Will oppose GST on online transactions under 2000, research grants: Atishi

2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 JPN, 1st QTR: KOR draw PAK 2-2

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 82,300, Nifty flat at 24,900; O&G, PSB, Metal drag 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon