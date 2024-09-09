Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.46%, rises for fifth straight session

Business Standard
Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5161.25, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.95% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.
Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5161.25, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24855.65. The Sensex is at 81293.96, up 0.14%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 5.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23043.4, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.9 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5176, up 0.74% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 38.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.95% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 82.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
