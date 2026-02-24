Siemens Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2879.2, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.27% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2879.2, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has risen around 31.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36741.55, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

