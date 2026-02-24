Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 1.94%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 716, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.2% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 716, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36741.55, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

