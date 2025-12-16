Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank credit growth resilient at 11.5% on year, reflects strengthening economic activity

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that bank credit growth in India continues to remain resilient, reflecting sustained lending momentum across key segments of the economy. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 195.3 lakh crore as of 28 November 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months, indicating stable demand conditions and continued flow of credit to productive sectors of the economy. The expansion in bank credit has been driven primarily by robust demand from the retail and MSME segments, supported by improving consumption trends, rural economic activity and the positive impact of recent GST rate rationalisation on demand conditions. Healthy signs of revival in industrial credit and corporate borrowing have also contributed to the overall credit offtake, reflecting strengthening economic activity and business confidence in Indian growth trajectory.

Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

KSH International IPO subscribed 15%

Sensex tumbles 533 pts, Nifty slips below 25,900 on FII outflows, trade jitters

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.29%

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

