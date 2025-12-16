Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.29%

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.29% at 874.75 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 2.91%, Sobha Ltd added 2.39% and Godrej Properties Ltd fell 2.14%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 4.83% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.23% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.64% to close at 25860.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.63% to close at 84679.86 today.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

