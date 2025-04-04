Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bank of Baroda has added 17.64% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda gained 2.01% today to trade at Rs 241.45. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.13% to quote at 59276.85. The index is up 6.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd increased 1.42% and Federal Bank Ltd added 0.26% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 9.49 % over last one year compared to the 2.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 17.64% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 84472 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 298.45 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.7 on 04 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

UltraTech to acquire wall putty maker Wonder WallCare at EV of Rs 235 crore

UltraTech to acquire wall putty maker Wonder WallCare at EV of Rs 235 crore

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty below 23,100

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty below 23,100

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Surya Roshni gains after bagging order for supplying coated pipes from GAIL India

Surya Roshni gains after bagging order for supplying coated pipes from GAIL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon