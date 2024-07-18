Business Standard
Bank of India raises Rs 5000 cr via Infra bond issuance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Bank of India announced that its issue of Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure) of Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis received total bids amounting to Rs 15,318 crore in overwhelming response from investors. The issue was oversubscribed by 7.66 times against the base issue size of Rs.2,000 crore. Further, Bank has decided to accept bids of Rs.5,000 crore at coupon rate of 7.54% p.a.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

