Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blue Cloud wins AI Transformation project from Vidyavikas group of Education Institutions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has secured strategic 'Al Transformation' Project from reputed 25 year old Vidyavikas group of Educational Institutions.
As per project scope, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Al product offerings like 'Emotifics' and 'Edugenie' in Vidyavikas College and Schools. Emotifics is an innovative 'Emotion Al' analytics solution which tracks human emotions with the help of advanced computer vision technology. Emotifics helps Schools & College to improve student performance, staff productivity and mental health of students. Edugenie, one stop platform for Education needs, offers comprehensive features like ERP, CRM, LMS, Assessment etc., powered by Al technology.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

L&T Technology Q1FY25 results: Net profit up marginally at Rs 313.6 crore

MyTVS lines up its expansion plans, sets sight on overseas market

Dalmia Bharat Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 141 crore

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.86% to Rs 459 crore

Gadchiroli encounter: 12 Naxals killed, had cumulative bounty of Rs 86 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon