Blue Cloud wins AI Transformation project from Vidyavikas group of Education Institutions

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has secured strategic 'Al Transformation' Project from reputed 25 year old Vidyavikas group of Educational Institutions.

As per project scope, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Al product offerings like 'Emotifics' and 'Edugenie' in Vidyavikas College and Schools. Emotifics is an innovative 'Emotion Al' analytics solution which tracks human emotions with the help of advanced computer vision technology. Emotifics helps Schools & College to improve student performance, staff productivity and mental health of students. Edugenie, one stop platform for Education needs, offers comprehensive features like ERP, CRM, LMS, Assessment etc., powered by Al technology.